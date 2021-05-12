Watch: Former Google CEO talks data privacy, the future of health tech – STAT

In a wide-ranging and forthcoming interview, Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO who helped steer the tech giant’s foray into health care, opened up about a host of issues facing the future of medicine.

Among the topics Schmidt touched on in a half-hour conversation at the STAT Health Tech Summit: his upcoming role as the board chair of the powerful Broad Institute, why synthetic biology is a critical field to watch, the fraught debate over patient data privacy and health systems, and why Boston should double down on investing in the life sciences.