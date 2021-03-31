Watch “Godzilla vs. Kong” 2021 Online Free: How to Stream – Film Daily

Now that these titans are coming to HBO Max, you may be wondering how to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online for free. The good news is, there’s a hack to streaming shows on HBO Max without kicking up an additional $14.99 a month—and we’re about to tell you what the trick is.

For those new to the Legendary Pictures franchise, just know that Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in their MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong—which debuts in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on March 31, 2021—follows 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2014’s Godzilla, each of which you can also stream on HBO Max. But if you’re mainly looking for a way to watch these monsters face off for free, just keep on reading for everything you need to know.

Release date: March 24, 2021

Director: Adam Wingard

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry

Run time: 1 hour, 53 minutes

Rating: 12A

Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Although HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, there’s a way to try the service for free using Hulu with HBO Max. Hulu offers a seven-day trial to check out both Hulu and HBO Max for free to new users, which is more than enough time to watch Godzilla vs. Kong and any of the other movies in the MonsterVerse while you’re at it. If you decide not to stick with the service, which costs $14.99 a month, just make sure to avoid the charge by canceling your subscription before your free trial is up.

How to Watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free on HBO Max

Right now, HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online. After its premiere on Wednesday, March 31 at 12AM PT, or 3AM ET, Godzilla vs. Kong will remain available to stream on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers for one month, or 31 days. What that means is that you have until Friday, April 30 to catch Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max until it leaves the platform during the rest of its theatrical run. If you’re not an existing subscriber, however, there are still options to stream Godzilla vs. Kong for free up ahead.

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong on Hulu With HBO Max

Watch Godzilla vs. Kong With AT&T’s Free Subscription

For the AT&T customers out there, it’s worth checking to see if your plan includes a free HBO Max subscription. Plenty of plans—including AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced, and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium—are eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. You can check out the steps to claim your free HBO Max subscription on AT&T’s website.

Godzilla vs. Kong is available to stream on HBO Max beginning on March 31, 2021, until it leaves the service on April 30, 2021.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online in the US

You can now watch Godzilla vs Kong online on HBO Max, streaming for 31 days from its release on March 31 as a part of WarnerBros ongoing 2021 movie release strategy. Alongside Godzilla vs Kong, you’ll be able to watch The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat and Matrix as they’re released with a HBO Max subscription for just $14.99 a month.

As well as brand new blockbuster movies, you can use your HBO Max subscription to also binge TV shows like It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, and Sex and the City exclusive to HBO.

Available to watch on a number of devices including media streamers like Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, also access HBO Max on iOS and Android devices, gaming consoles like PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X. Also watch on most Smart TVs and on Mac and Windows desktops.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong across the rest of the world

Godzilla vs Kong received its theatrical release internationally on March 24 with the possibility to watch Godzilla vs Kong in countries and cities where cinemas have begun to reopen.

For those looking to stay home and watch from the comfort of their own home, we anticipate paid VOD to be available across the likes of Amazon Prime Video internationally, as well as iTunes and Google Play Store.

This means you’ll be able to rent the movie to watch at your leisure. In the UK Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from April 1 for £15.99 if previous WarnerBros releases are anything to go by, likely with the option to also rent from Sky Store for Sky customers.

Canada will be able to watch along with the US on March 31, with a home premier available on Google Play Store, Cineplex Store, and iTunes.

Down under, you can watch Godzilla vs Kong what is fast becoming ‘the old fashion way’. Cinemas – remember them? With the ongoing health crisis appearing to have calmed down over in Oz, you’ll be able to watch on the big screen.