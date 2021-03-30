Watch ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Online: Streaming for Free – Film Daily

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online for free – here’s where you can stream the monster showdown. We’ve got all the details on how to watch and stream Godzilla vs Kong online right here – get it for less

Monster titans will battle it out in Godzilla vs. Kong, streaming now. This thrilling blockbuster is the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, following 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which have all led up to this epic clash of two monster legends.

Directed by Adam Wingard, this battle royale of a film was originally slated for release in the spring of 2020 before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a series of scheduled release dates pushed it back further, Godzilla vs. Kong’s release was announced as part of Warner Bros’ 2021 play for big-screen offerings to premiere simultaneously in theaters

When Does Godzilla vs. Kong Come Out?

Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive in physical movie theaters on Wednesday, March 31st. While some theaters are still closed due to Covid precautions, there are many that remain open across the country. See tickets and showtimes here.

The film will also be available to watch from home on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong debuts on HBO Max March 31st, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

How to Watch Godzilla vs. Kong Online

If you want to stream Godzilla vs. Kong online, you’ll need to sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online right now — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

How to Stream Godzilla vs. Kong Free

Another way to watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, simply download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Godzilla vs Kong: Mechagodzilla appearance

A new Chinese-language trailer has given us our first glimpse at Mechagodzilla, which was always expected for the film. Skim forward to 1:16 in the clip to see it for yourself.

Godzilla vs Kong cast

Throughout the rest of the trailer, we see humanity trying to figure out how to stop Godzilla, who is on a Rampage.

That includes two key characters from Godzilla: King of the Monsters: Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) is back as Dr. Mark Russell and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) reprises his daughter Madison Russell.

Here is the rest of the cast, in alphabetical order:

Demián Bichir as Walter Simmons

Julian Dennison as Josh Valentine

Eiza González as Maya Simmons

Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Jessica Henwick in a to-be-revealed role

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Admiral Wilcox

Van Marten in a to-be-revealed role

Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa

Lance Reddick in a to-be-revealed role

Benjamin Rigby as Sonar operator

Alexander Skarsgård as Nathan Lind

Ziyi Zhang as Dr. Ilene Chen, Monarch senior mythographer

Godzilla vs Kong story

This is the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse that started in 2014’s Godzilla. There, we learned of the Monarch organization, which began in the 1950’s, and participated in the H-Bomb attack against Godzilla at Bikini Atoll.

While this is the culmination of those films, don’t expect it to be the conclusion. The trailer suggests we’re about to open a huge Pandora’s Box of monsters. In this chapter, Monarch is looking to find the truth about where the Titans come from.

Godzilla vs. Kong What to Expect

Godzilla vs. Kong has a run time of 1 hour and 53 minutes and is rated PG-13. Returning cast members include Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, while Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Jessica Henwick all join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Kong.

“Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” the film’s synopsis states. “Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the Warner Bros. films to be released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.