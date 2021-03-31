Watch Gomorrah Season 5 Online On Netflix Release Date Spoilers Cast Crew & Review

The popular action drama TV series of Italy, “Gomorrah”, is very loved by people all over the world. So far this series has released four seasons of it and with each season the show is getting more and more exciting, exciting and adventurous. The TV series is originally based on a book called “Gomorrah” that was written by Roberto Saviano in the year 2006. The first season of the series was released in the year 2014, while the last season, that is, season 4 was broadcast in the year 2019. The mysterious crime drama series left a good impression on the audience. The series was praised by fans and critics alike. The main character’s acting, as well as the supporting characters, was highly appreciated and a strong storyline, along with heroic fight scenes in the series, made the series so popular and spectacular.
So after about two years of waiting, the show is finally releasing the brand new season of the series, “Gomorrah Season 5”. The genre of this series is Crime Drama, while, as previously mentioned, the credit for creating this action crime series goes to Roberto Saviano. The series is produced under the production banner of Fandango, BETA and Catteley, while Sky Vision is the distribution network.
Gomorrah Season 5: storyline
In the last season 4, we saw that Gerlando clever son Michelangelo aka Mickey Levante played by Luciano Giugliano was dead and Malammore’s niece Patrizia played Cristiana Dell’Anna was also dead. This means that these characters will not appear in the upcoming season 5 of this series. After their death, Gennaro aka Genny Savastano, played by Salvatore Esposito, tries to hide in the underground chamber.
In the upcoming season 5, Walter Ruggeri and other police officers are looking for Gennaro, who has now turned murder in their eyes. Gennaro’s life has been very tough, from the seconds he walked away, and now it is totally unpredictable what awaits him in the next second. Season 5 of Gomorrah is definitely going to be lit up and we have no doubts and viewers are eagerly awaiting season 5 of “Gomorrah”.
Gomorrah Season 5: Star Cast
Also this time the role of Gennaro is played by Salvatore Esposito. The story focuses mainly on the ups and downs of Gennaro and everyone, including the makers, believes that no one can act and justify the role of Gennaro better than the Italian actor Salvatore. A new character will also be introduced by the creators this time depending on the storyline demand.
At this time, no official announcement has been made regarding the release date of “Gomorrah Season 5”, but it is long expected that Season 5 of this series will be released by the end of this year 2021. The fans don’t have to wait for too long. Viewers can watch the series on Sky as well as on HBO Max and other OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Stay tuned for more latest updates.