Watch Gunna perform “Banking On Me” and “Pushin Pee” with Future on ‘SNL’

Gunna performed their Metro Boomin-produced tracks “Banking on Me” and “Pushin P” with Future On. saturday night live For his debut as a musical guest on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show.

Talking about debut, jerrod carmichael Host saturday night live first time. You can go here to see the comedian’s opening monologues. gunna hit first SNL during the stage young thugPerformances at the show back in 2021.

of gunna DS4EVER The album, which released back in January, boasted the presence of Young Thug, Kodak Black, Chloe, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and others. The album includes “Flooded,” “How You Did That,” “South to West,” “Missing Me,” “So Far Ahead > Empire,” and more. DS4EVER Debuted at number 1 on Billboard…