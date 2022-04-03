Watch Gunna Rap About “Short-Ass Movie” With Pete Davidson on SNL

Gunna on her solo debut saturday night live Yesterday (April 2), between sketches featuring host Jerrod Carmichael performing “Banking on Me” and—with special guest Future—”Pushin’ P”. Gunna also appeared with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd in a musical sketch, How Good Is It When Movies Are 90 Minutes Long. Watch Gunna watch it all below.

gunna last appeared saturday night live In October, Young Thug and Nate Ruess to join”love you more“After January DS4Ever, Gunna will take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this summer with Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Future and more. Camila Cabello is saturday night liveNext week is pulling double duty on April 16 with host Jake Gyllenhaal as musical guest, Lizzo.