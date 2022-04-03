Watch: ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ played at MNS office after Raj Thackeray’s warning | Latest News India

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Thackeray asking in which BJP-ruled states were Azaan stopped and loudspeakers removed from the mosques.
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ was played from loudspeakers at his party’s office in Mumbai.
Addressing a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Saturday, Thackeray had said,“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now… Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa”.
