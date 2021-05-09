Watch HERO Kannada Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Kannada

The audience getting bore at home on the weekends hence there is good news for them. As the most anticipating movie is all set to enthrall the audience with its World Television Premiere. So, get ready to make your weekends entertaining and enjoy the movie with your family. The most awaited movie “Hero” will be going to premiere on television. The film has been helmed by M Bharath Raj, the genre of the film is based on dark comedy.

Watch Hero Kannada Movie World Television Premiere

The movie will have its World Television Premiere on Zee Kannada and also on Zee Kannada HD. The was produced by Rishab Shetty and the writer of the film is Anirudh Mahesh. B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer in the film while the editing credit goes to Pratheek Shetty. The film was released on March 5, 2021, and the running timing of the film is 125 minutes.

The entire cast of the film:-

Here is the list of the entire cast, Rishab Shetty, Ganavi Laxman, Pramod Shetty, Pradeep Shattey, and Ugramm Manju. These are the main name of the movies has been seen playing an important role in the film. While the main leads in the film have been done a remarkable job and their acting is highly appreciated by the audience.

A plot of the film Hero:-

The story of the film revolves around the hero who faced a disheartening thing in his life that he’s dumped by his girlfriend which he never expected from her. Then he decided to enter her life again so, that he can take revenge on her but he is unaware of the fact that he will be going to face numerous problems in his life. When they meet his Ex-girlfriend tells him that she has been stuck in the married life and her husband is a goon who used to behave badly with her.

Later he charged and tries his best to give her a precious and happy life but this turns into dark secrets and several obstacles, While the strp[yline of the film sounds interesting to watch what will be going to happen with them don’t forget to watch the film on Zee Kannada on March 5, 2021.