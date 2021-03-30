Watch Hindmata Online On Eros Now, Full Of Comedy And Confusion

Helmed by Srishti Jayin, Starring Rahi Mal, Manasi Rachh, Jayshree, Shruti Jolly, Surbhi Sehgal, and among others comedy television show Hindmata available to watch online on Eros Now website or app to stream from March 31st. Here is everything you need to know about and we know so far.

Title: Hindmata

Directed by Srishti jayin

Produced by Manor Rama Pictures

Written by Riddhi Kachhela

Starring: Rashi Mal, Manasi Rachh, Jayshree, Shruti Jolly, Trupti Khamkhar, Surbhi Sehgal, Naina Sareen, Kajal Khanchandani, Bharat Bhatia, Shubhangi Lithoria, Asif Ali Beg, Shreyas Pardiwalla, Akshay Jha, Aprajita Bajaj

Music Director: Yash narvekar

When To Release: 31 March 2021

Where To Watch: ErosNow

Presenting to you this year’s take on fun, fashion and feistiness! A show full of comedy and confusion.

Hindmata is a quirky and humour-filled web series that focuses on women’s empowerment on the one hand, and on the other, casts an eye on the pathetic state of women’s prisons in the country. The USP of the show is that it does all this with humour and light-hearted fun.

A fashion designer (Rashi Mal) has her career at stake with business going downhill. To renew her contract with a fashion retailer, she must get 300 dresses ready within three months, and with a firm eye on cost-efficiency. She hits upon the idea of using women prisoners in the Hindmata jail to manufacture the dresses at minimum cost.

Under the guise of teaching the women inmates of the jail an employable skill, the fashion designer has her own selfish interests at heart. A well-educated inmate (Manasi rachh) within the jail gets wind of her ulterior plan. However, tables turn as she mingles more with the inmates, understands their trials and tribulations, and they in turn try to understand her. Do both sides get together and work for their mutual benefit? That is what the series about.

How To Watch: You can watch Hindmata online on Eros Now streaming service from March 31st. Eros Now comes with Rs 49 per month plan which goes to Rs 399 yearly plan. Choose your best plan and watch Hindmata series and more exciting shows, films.

Get more Eros Now shows, movies news, updates, gossips, exclusive photos, and videos update first on Moviespie.com so stay with and follow us on social media.