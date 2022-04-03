Watch his viral emotional speech during WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’ delivered an incredibly sping tingling, teary-eyed speech during his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. Even though the Undertake had announced his retirement back in 2020, his induction into the ‘Hall of Fame’ was a matter of when and not if.

Recently, before the two-day extravaganza named Wrestlemania 38 kicked off, The Undertake headlined 2022’s class of WWE Hall of Fame inductees, and it’s fair to say that it was a wholesome moment.

Undertake was inducted into the Hall of Fame by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, and Mark Calaway, AKA the Undertake was given a standing ovation by the fans at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

