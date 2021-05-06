Watch Hum Aapke Fan Hai All Episodes Review Kooku Web Series Star Cast Actress Name Wiki-Bio

Along with a huge fanbase, Kooku App very well maintaining its popularity by releasing many hot web series. Again, the OTT Platform going to give a grand release to its new project. The name of the web series is Hum Aapke Fan Hai and you can watch it on Kooku Official App. As all of us know that the Kooku is famous for showing content such as Romance, Drama & Mystery. Now, the upcoming web series also belongs to the same genre that increasing the excitement level among viewers and fans. The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming web series to watch the complete story.

The complete information related to the web series is here given and you will know all the details of Hum Aapke Fan Hai. Let’s start with the release date, the web series will be going to hit the internet on 7th May 2021 on Kooku App. Also, we advised only those people to watch it who are above 18 years of age. The director of the web series is A.S. and the makers are also very excited to see the response of the audience on the forthcoming web series. A very huge fan following across the country waiting for the web series because they want to watch it.

The main characters in the web series played by some talented and amazing stars. The names of the star cast who played the lead roles in Hum Aapke Fan Hai are given below.

Suhana khan

Aritaa Mishti Paul

Mohit

Yogesh bedi

Aryan

Tushar

The official and exclusive teaser of the web series Hum Aapke Fan Hai released by the Kooku App. They wrote a caption “Ek Lover Jab apne DreamGirl koh Saamne Dekhta he toh Uuska Sabse Bada Fan Ho jaata he aur Kehta hai #humaapkefanhai”. The official release date of the web series is revealed which is 7th May 2021.

The story of the web series looking very interesting in which we can see that lots of erotic and romantic scenes will take place. All the personalities who going to appeared in the web series are ready to enhance the excitement level among viewers. The upcoming web series Hum Aapke Fan Hai will be going to take its grand release on Kooku App and Website. You can very easily watch it by visiting the official app and website of Kooku. So another romantic and erotic web series is all set to hit the internet and you will very easily watch to make your time very special and pleasurable.