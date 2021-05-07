Watch Hum Aapke Fan Hai Kooku App Web Series Episode Actress Name Star Cast







Hello, all the entertainment lover, the all-new sensual web series Hum Apke Fan Hai has been released by the streaming site Kooku. The streaming site has again engaged the audience with its highly thrilled adult show. So, like always the digital platform is coming along with quite an innovative concept. It is bringing an all new-plot with a blend of fun and fantasy to keep all of its fans amused with the latest show. It has been slated for its digital release on 7th May 2021 with higher expectations. Get all the further information regarding Hum Apke Fan Hai below.

The trailer of the show has been released on 6th May and since it is getting a wonderful response from the audience. According to the latest reports, the show has got 40,477 views along with 991 likes. The story of the show has been revolving around a frustrated and annoyed man who is distressed due to the heavy work load of his house. On another side, he is also worried due to his girlfriend who has much fantasy and always keeps on to intimate. But the man is not interested in physical involvement along with her girl.

Later, it came to know that he is a huge fan of an online adult star Roxy. Instead of getting involved along with her girlfriend. He likes to enjoy alone with Roxy videos. After a new neighbour has been a shift in the same building. The man gets delighted when he comes to know that she is his favorite star Roxy who is going to shift in the same adobe. The man’s girlfriend goes to Roxy and shares her problem that her boyfriend is not interested in her at all. But, instead of helping her, she started blackmailing them.

The show is featuring Aritaa Misti Paul in the leading roles. The actress has last seen in Double Trouble released by Hot Shots Original web series. Aritaa Misti is one of the famous