Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie: Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the latest Hindi movie starring Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha of Mastram fame in the lead roles. Directed by Harish Vyas, the film showcases the road trip of a g*y boy (Anshuman Jha) and a le*bian girl (Zareen Khan). Watch Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele movie full HD Online on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is slated to be released on 9 May 2021. You can download Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie (2021) on the official streaming platform.