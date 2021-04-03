Watch Indian Idol 12 Latest New Episode 3rd April 2021: Mallika-E-Ishq Rekha Will Grace The Show







Sony TV’s Indian Idol has successfully completed 11 seasons and in the 12th season the show is going in a very decent manner and as you all know that with every season the competition is becoming tougher and the talent that is coming in the show is just better from one other. In tonight’s episode, you will see legendary actress Rekha on the set. There are many things that are going on in the show and as you are here to know all the crispy performances and tonight’s written update so be here till the last line because here is the stop of your searching.

Well, as you all know that every week there is a new concept and theme that blows everyone’s mind. So the first thing you should know about the show is, you will not watch Aditya Narayan in the show anymore as he has been replaced by Jay Bhanushali, but he will replace Aditya just for only one day. The other thing that will make you feel over the moon that in tonight’s episode we will see the reason behind millions of smiles legendary actress Rekha on the set.

Indian Idol 12 3-4-2021

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12 you will the cutest and all-time hit actress Rekha and her arrival in the show will make everyone surprise and everyone screams excitedly. She appreciates everyone after which participants get some more enthusiasm in their blood cells. She says that she is watching the show for a while but in this season there is too much talent and everyone is setting the level higher as compare before. On the performance of Mohammad Danish Rekha gets so happy and says come here let me ward off the evil eye because your singing is legendary.

After that Idol Sayli Kamble sings Pyasi Hun Mai Pyasi Rehne Do due to which everyone gets slew with her voice, judges get so happy to see her performance and everyone appreciates her voice and Rekha gets so happy to see her. She makes her feel good and she shows her Gajra to Sayli Rekha asks her, do you like this and gives Sayli a Gajra. In the latest videos that have been uploaded on the official Instagram account of SonyTV, Idol Arunita’s voice makes the environment more melodious on which legendary actress gives her a stall that she brought for her. Rekha also says that she wants to adopt Pawandeep after seeing his amazing performance. Well, there is so many things to watch so don’t forget to stick to your tv screen tonight at 09:30 PM. Till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12.