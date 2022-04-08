WATCH: Insane queues at Dublin airport as Cork airport security staff prepare to help relieve pressure

There have been further delays at Dublin airport this morning as Cork airport security personnel prepare to ‘re-deploy’ to the capital to assist.

Passengers hoping to travel through Dublin were advised to be at the airport at least three-and-a-half hours before boarding time – but there were reports that some passengers lost their flights this morning because the two terminals were closed. There were huge queues around and almost till the door. ,

In Cork, the average time between arrival and security at the airport is around 30 minutes this week – and for travelers who want to avoid any stress, it is advisable to arrive about 90 minutes before boarding time.

However, in a period of calm at Cork airport this week – some passengers…