Watch IPL 2021 Live: Streaming Online In India, Match Details, Timing – Tech Kashif

Watch IPL 2021 live: Indian Premier League 2021 aka IPL 2021 starts on Friday, April 9. In the fourteenth season of the Twenty20 cricket league, a total of eight teams will play matches at six different locations in India. While many cricket fans wanted to see the upcoming season of the Vivo IPL 2021 live, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to start playing the matches behind closed doors – due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will instead have to follow the on-screen action and you can do this online on your cell phone or smart TV, in addition to live TV. Here are some of the ways you can enjoy watching IPL 2021 live in your home.

IPL live streaming online 2021: How to watch IPL online in India

The BCCI has continued its partnership with Disney + Hotstar to live stream the IPL 2021 in the country. You can picking either Disney + Hotstar VIP at Rs. 399 per year or Disney + Hotstar Premium at Rs. 1499 per year (Rs. 299 per month) to get live stream access to the upcoming IPL season. Of course, the latter offers a list of additional benefits over the former that match the higher subscription prices. Credit card users can avail the Disney + Hotstar VIP plan at an even discounted price of Rs. 365. Furthermore, telecom operators including Airtel, Vi (Vodafone idea) and Jio offer their various prepaid recharge plans with a free annual subscription to the Disney + Hotstar VIP service to give you access to IPL 2021.

For TV viewers, IPL 2021 matches will be broadcast live through Star India’s sports channel catalog Star Sports.

IPL 2021 timings

Cricket matches under IPL 2021 will be held among eight teams, with the first match scheduled between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It starts at 7:30 pm IST on April 9. According to the official IPL 2021 schedule, there are a total of 11 double headers where six teams play three afternoon games and two two afternoon games. The afternoon games start at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening games start at 7:30 PM IST. You can do it complete fixture of the tournament from the IPL site.

