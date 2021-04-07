LATEST

Watch IPL 2021 Live: Streaming Online In India, Match Details, Timing – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch IPL 2021 live: streaming online in India, match details, timing
Watch IPL 2021 live: streaming online in India, match details, timing
Watch IPL 2021 live: streaming online in India, match details, timing
Watch IPL 2021 live: streaming online in India, match details, timing
Watch IPL 2021 live: streaming online in India, match details, timing

Watch IPL 2021 live: Indian Premier League 2021 aka IPL 2021 starts on Friday, April 9. In the fourteenth season of the Twenty20 cricket league, a total of eight teams will play matches at six different locations in India. While many cricket fans wanted to see the upcoming season of the Vivo IPL 2021 live, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to start playing the matches behind closed doors – due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will instead have to follow the on-screen action and you can do this online on your cell phone or smart TV, in addition to live TV. Here are some of the ways you can enjoy watching IPL 2021 live in your home.

Contents hide
1 IPL live streaming online 2021: How to watch IPL online in India
2 IPL 2021 timings
2.1 Related

IPL live streaming online 2021: How to watch IPL online in India

The BCCI has continued its partnership with Disney + Hotstar to live stream the IPL 2021 in the country. You can picking either Disney + Hotstar VIP at Rs. 399 per year or Disney + Hotstar Premium at Rs. 1499 per year (Rs. 299 per month) to get live stream access to the upcoming IPL season. Of course, the latter offers a list of additional benefits over the former that match the higher subscription prices. Credit card users can avail the Disney + Hotstar VIP plan at an even discounted price of Rs. 365. Furthermore, telecom operators including Airtel, Vi (Vodafone idea) and Jio offer their various prepaid recharge plans with a free annual subscription to the Disney + Hotstar VIP service to give you access to IPL 2021.

For TV viewers, IPL 2021 matches will be broadcast live through Star India’s sports channel catalog Star Sports.

IPL 2021 timings

Cricket matches under IPL 2021 will be held among eight teams, with the first match scheduled between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It starts at 7:30 pm IST on April 9. According to the official IPL 2021 schedule, there are a total of 11 double headers where six teams play three afternoon games and two two afternoon games. The afternoon games start at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening games start at 7:30 PM IST. You can do it complete fixture of the tournament from the IPL site.

What’s the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India at the moment? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (from 27:54) we speak with the makers of OK Computer, Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available at Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts from.

Affiliate links can be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.

Follow Gadgets 360 for the latest tech news and reviews Twitter Facebook, and Google NewsSubscribe to us for the latest videos on gadgets and technology Youtube Channel

Airtel Platinum and Gold members now get a free Apollo Circle membership for health benefits

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
733
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
731
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
728
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
727
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
715
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
707
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
671
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
619
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
589
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
586
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top