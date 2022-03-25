WATCH: Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars as Joker in deleted Batman scene

Irish actor Barry Keoghan starred as the Joker in the recent blockbuster film The Batman, and director Matt Reeves released a previously unseen scene where Keoghan and Robert Pattinson (Batman) had a terrifying exchange.

Watch the entire deleted scene below:

#Batman Deleted Scene – Watch Barry Keoghan’s Joker meet Robert Pattinson’s Batman at Arkham Asylum. pic.twitter.com/E6vnNDokMq — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes)

Dublin-based Keoghan has appeared in the RT dramas Love/Hate and films such as Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer – where he received the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The 29-year-old briefly appeared as the Joker at the end of 'The