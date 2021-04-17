Watch Jake”Paul vs. Ben” Askren Reddit Live Free Streaming – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Jake"Paul vs. Ben" Askren Reddit Live Free Streaming

Don't miss the stunning fight between YouTuber Jake Paul vs wrestler Ben Askren tonight and tonight only! Stream it now from anywhere in the world!

Jake Paul has solely fought two skilled boxing matches earlier than this matchup, albeit novelty one-offs.YouTuber Jake Paul is about to conflict with former Bellator champion Ben Askren in a cruiserweight boxing match At this time. The struggle will headline Triller Combat Membership’s second pay-per-view occasion at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The primary card will kick off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 17..

Tonight Saturday night time’s contest in Atlanta represents Paul’s third skilled struggle following his preliminary first-round destruction of fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib final January and November’s brutal early stoppage of ex-NBA participant Nate Robinson, which passed off on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s exhibition return in opposition to Roy Jones Jr

Now the 24-year-old – youthful brother of Logan Paul, who has additionally turned his hand to skilled boxing – steps up in opposition to a seasoned fighter in Askren, who retired from the world of blended martial arts in 2019.

Right here’s how one can watch Paul vs. Askren, in addition to the return of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir in his boxing debut, and every little thing it’s worthwhile to know concerning the Triller Combat Membership occasion.

When is Paul vs. Askren? Date, begin time

Date: Saturday, Apr. 17

Time: 9 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT

The Paul vs. Askren card launches Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET, which is 2 a.m. Sunday, April 18 within the UK.

Predominant occasion ring stroll instances depend upon how lengthy the sooner bouts final.

What stream is Paul vs. Askren?

  • U.S.: Triller Combat Membership
  • UK: FITE TV

Triller will stream the Paul vs. Askren primary card in the US, whereas FITE TV will stream the occasion within the UK.

The place is the Paul vs. Askren fights?

The cardboard takes place on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This may mark the third main metropolis that Paul fights in, as he has already checked Miami and Los Angeles off his checklist. Askren has by no means fought in Atlanta.

Find out how to Watch Jake Paul Combat on TV

If you wish to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on TV, you’ll be able to sign-up for the pay-per-view occasion via your native cable and satellite tv for pc supplier.

For instance, AT&T prospects can launch their interactive PPV display on channel 1101 after which choose Triller Combat Membership. You’ll then be directed to pay the $50 PPV worth to entry the occasion.Verizon Fios prospects can head to channel 1001 to entry the PPV display to position their order.

The Triller Combat Membership occasion will likely be out there to order on pay-per-view on most cable and satellite tv for pc suppliers, together with Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum within the U.S. You can too watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren struggle in Canada via Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel. As with streaming, there isn’t a technique to watch Paul vs. Asken on TV free.

Find out how to Stream Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Dwell For Free

If you wish to watch the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren struggle on-line, the one best technique to do it’s via a pay-per-view stream. Pricing for the PPV occasion is $49.99, which will get you prompt entry to observe the Paul vs. Askren stay stream. however there’s a technique to watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren free of charge in case you haven’t taken the plunge but.

Nonetheless, with Reddit, you’ll have to make investments some good time of yours to seek out these hyperlinks. After you’ve got the hyperlinks, then you’ll be able to simply go forward and have an excellent velocity web connection. However we are able to simply get pleasure from the entire ceremony by following our Reddit channel free of charge.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Combat Card

The April seventeenth card will likely be Triller Combat Membership’s first in a collection of 2021 particular occasions, following the debut Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV struggle in 2020, which Triller says was the eighth most profitable struggle PPV in historical past.

This occasion options YouTuber Jake Paul taking over former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren within the headline matchup. Paul fought on the undercard of the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. struggle, taking down former NBA star Nate Robinson in a second-round knockout.

Askren, meantime, is a famous MMA competitor, who transitions to boxing for the Triller Combat Membership matchup. Askren made his skilled MMA debut in 2009 and was additionally the PAN American Champion in freestyle wrestling and a two-time NCAA wrestling champion for Missouri.

Along with Paul vs. Askren, the struggle card for Triller Combat Membership contains Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach in a Junior Welterweight struggle; Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir in a Heavyweight bout; and Joe Fournier vs. Reykon in a Mild Heavyweight matchup.

Jake Paul file and bio

  • Nationality: American
  • Date of start: Jan. 17, 1997
  • Top: 6’1″
  • Attain: 76″
  • Complete fights: 2
  • Document: 2-0 (2 KOs)

Ben Askren file and bio

  • Nationality: American
  • Date of start: July 18, 1984
  • Top: 5’10”
  • Attain: 72″
  • Complete fights: 22
  • Document: 19-2-1 no contest (6 KOs, 6 submissions, 7 choices)

Paul vs Askren: Undercard

British millionaire nightclub proprietor Joe Fournier is about to face Colombian reggaeton musician Reykon as a part of the quirky undercard.

Former WBA super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis and ex-UFC heavyweight star Frank Mir may even be in motion.

  • Jake Paul v Ben Askren
  • Regis Prograis in Ivan Redkach
  • Lorenzo Simpson v Francisco Emanuel Torres
  • Junior Younan v Jeyson Minda
  • Quinton Randall v William Jackson
  • Steve Cunningham v Frank Mir
  • Joe Fournier v Andres Felipe Robledo Londono
