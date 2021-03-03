ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar Song from Roohi

Is the latest Hindi song from Nadian Par Ruhi film. On 03 March 2021, Nadion Parr (Let the Music Play Again) video song was released and became the chartbuster song of the year. Actress Janhvi Kapoor Show some amazing dance moves that raise the temperature. This hot song was composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song Ruhi Nadion Paar was sung by Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur, Ip Singh, Sachin-Jigar.

Ip Singh and Jigar Saraiya introduced the latest version of the song Nadian Par. Along with Janhvi, Roohi also stars Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

The video song was released on the Sony Music India YouTube channel. The song hits 1 million real-time scenes within a day.

Watch the full video here on Nadiyan Paar,

