Watch John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon ‘Imagine’ for the first time

Julian Lennon once vowed never to perform his late father John Lennon’s song “Imagine”, but the war in Ukraine made him an exception to that promise.

The 59-year-old singer sang a scintillating rendition of the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, stand up for ukrainewho is working to raise funds for the troubled country Russia’s brutal war, Nuno Bettencourt was on guitar with Lennon as he performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.

In the description of the video, Lennon wrote a message explaining why he decided to do a song he never planned to sing publicly.

“The war on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy … As a human being, and as an artist, I was forced to respond in the most important way possible,” …