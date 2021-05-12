Watch Karnan Dhanush Movie Online on Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited Tamil film of Dhanush “Karnan” is all set to release on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video App. The film was first released in Theaters on 9th April 2021 and collects a huge box office collection. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic makers have decided that the film will also be released on Amazon Prime. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this film on their following devices. Now the fans who have missed the film can easily watch Karnan Dhanush movie online.
Karnan Dhanush Movie Amazon Prime 2021
Title: Karnan
Director: Mari Selvaraj
Cast: Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and more
Releasing Date: 9th April 2021
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil
Genre: Action Drama
The film is directed under the direction of Mari Selvaraj. Karnan’s plot focuses on a young and hardworking man who stands up for the rights of his village, which has been marginalized for many years.
Talking about the cast, the film features several talented star cast who portrays an important role in this film. Here is the official star cast list of Dhanush films with their specific roles.
Dhanush as Karnan
Lal as Yeama Raja (Thatha)
Rajisha Vijayan as Draupathi
Yogi Babu as Vadamaalaiyan
Natarajan Subramaniam as SP Kannabiran
Gouri Kishan as Poyilal
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as Padmini
GM Kumar as Duriyodhanan
Shanmugarajan as Abhimanyu
The film will be streaming on 9th April 2021. Enjoy the full Tamil film of Dhanush on the Amazon Prime Video app. Download the app from Play Store or Apple store.
After released in the Tamil language the film is all set to release in the Telugu language. Popular actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be seen in the Dhanush role.
Also, you can watch Karnan Dhanush movie online on the official website. Until then, keep update with us for more latest updates and news.