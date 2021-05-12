Watch Karnan Dhanush Movie Online on Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited Tamil film of Dhanush “Karnan” is all set to release on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video App. The film was first released in Theaters on 9th April 2021 and collects a huge box office collection. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic makers have decided that the film will also be released on Amazon Prime. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this film on their following devices. Now the fans who have missed the film can easily watch Karnan Dhanush movie online.

Karnan Dhanush Movie Amazon Prime 2021

Title: Karnan

Director: Mari Selvaraj

Cast: Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and more

Releasing Date: 9th April 2021

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Genre: Action Drama

The film is directed under the direction of Mari Selvaraj. Karnan’s plot focuses on a young and hardworking man who stands up for the rights of his village, which has been marginalized for many years.

Talking about the cast, the film features several talented star cast who portrays an important role in this film. Here is the official star cast list of Dhanush films with their specific roles.

Dhanush as Karnan

Lal as Yeama Raja (Thatha)

Rajisha Vijayan as Draupathi

Yogi Babu as Vadamaalaiyan

Natarajan Subramaniam as SP Kannabiran

Gouri Kishan as Poyilal

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli as Padmini

GM Kumar as Duriyodhanan

Shanmugarajan as Abhimanyu

The film will be streaming on 9th April 2021. Enjoy the full Tamil film of Dhanush on the Amazon Prime Video app. Download the app from Play Store or Apple store.

After released in the Tamil language the film is all set to release in the Telugu language. Popular actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be seen in the Dhanush role.

Also, you can watch Karnan Dhanush movie online on the official website.