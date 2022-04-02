Watch: KKR’s Tim Southee covers 32m distance from long-off in incredible sprint to take stunning catch against PBKS | Cricket

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a dominant six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings to register their second win in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. After bowling the PBKS out on 137 in 18.2 overs, the Shreyas Iyer-led side chased down the target in the 15th over of the innings, thanks largely to Andre Russell’s blitzkrieg with the bat. The West Indian all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 70 in merely 31 deliveries to snatch the game away from the Kings, who were once in control after reducing the KKR to 51/4.

It was a superb effort from the KKR bowling lineup earlier in the game, as Umesh Yadav continued on his brilliant form with figures of 4/23…