ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Komban Tamil Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Sun TV

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch Komban Tamil Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Sun TV

For all of the film lovers, a film is all set for its World Tv Premiere. The preferred channel named Solar Television which at all times comes up with good and entertaining films to entertain the viewers. Komban, one of the vital distinguished goes to make its World Tv Premiere on tv on Solar TV. It’s a Tamil language film that has obtained an immense response from the viewers. The film is able to hit the tv display screen on April 25, 2021, at 12 PM. On this article, you’re going to get all of the details about the film similar to star forged, launch date, and plenty of extra.

Komban Tamil Film World Tv Premiere

The film is helmed by M. Muthaiah and produced by Okay. E. Gnanavel Raja, S. R. Prakashbabu, and S. R. Prabhu beneath the manufacturing corporations Studion Inexperienced. The cinematography and enhancing are accomplished by Velraj and Praveen Okay. L. respectively. The music consists by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film that includes Karthi and Lakshmi Menon. Many extra actors can even be seen within the movie who has performed supporting roles within the movie. Some extraordinarily gifted and incredible have labored within the movies.

Star Forged identify of “Komban”

  • Karthi
  • Thambi Ramaiah
  • Lakshmi menon
  • Karunas
  • Rajkiran

The story revolves round a short-tempered man whose identify is Komban. He lives in a village together with her outdated mom named Kottaiamma. Komban is a form and harmless individual alongside along with his anger. He’s an individual who doesn’t like injustice with anybody. He at all times prepared to assist anybody who’s in hassle or one thing. Someday, he sees a woman named Pazhani and falls in love together with her, and acquired married to her with the permission of his mom. However the twist got here when he will get right into a struggle with a corrupt politician whose identify is Gundan Ramasamy.

Earlier, the film was launched theatrically on April 01, 2015, and obtained combined evaluations from the viewers. In 2017, the film is available in Hindi dubbed with the title of Daringbaaz 2. The satellite tv for pc and digital rights are bought by Solar TV and now the film is scheduled to come back on the identical channel. The World Tv Premiere of the film shall be on 25 April 2021 at 12 PM on Solar TV. So, set your tv display screen on Solar TV to benefit from the movie on time. Keep tuned with us for additional updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
54
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
51
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
48
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top