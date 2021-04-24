Watch Komban Tamil Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Sun TV

For all of the film lovers, a film is all set for its World Tv Premiere. The preferred channel named Solar Television which at all times comes up with good and entertaining films to entertain the viewers. Komban, one of the vital distinguished goes to make its World Tv Premiere on tv on Solar TV. It’s a Tamil language film that has obtained an immense response from the viewers. The film is able to hit the tv display screen on April 25, 2021, at 12 PM. On this article, you’re going to get all of the details about the film similar to star forged, launch date, and plenty of extra.

Komban Tamil Film World Tv Premiere

The film is helmed by M. Muthaiah and produced by Okay. E. Gnanavel Raja, S. R. Prakashbabu, and S. R. Prabhu beneath the manufacturing corporations Studion Inexperienced. The cinematography and enhancing are accomplished by Velraj and Praveen Okay. L. respectively. The music consists by G. V. Prakash Kumar. The film that includes Karthi and Lakshmi Menon. Many extra actors can even be seen within the movie who has performed supporting roles within the movie. Some extraordinarily gifted and incredible have labored within the movies.

Star Forged identify of “Komban”

Karthi

Thambi Ramaiah

Lakshmi menon

Karunas

Rajkiran

The story revolves round a short-tempered man whose identify is Komban. He lives in a village together with her outdated mom named Kottaiamma. Komban is a form and harmless individual alongside along with his anger. He’s an individual who doesn’t like injustice with anybody. He at all times prepared to assist anybody who’s in hassle or one thing. Someday, he sees a woman named Pazhani and falls in love together with her, and acquired married to her with the permission of his mom. However the twist got here when he will get right into a struggle with a corrupt politician whose identify is Gundan Ramasamy.

Earlier, the film was launched theatrically on April 01, 2015, and obtained combined evaluations from the viewers. In 2017, the film is available in Hindi dubbed with the title of Daringbaaz 2. The satellite tv for pc and digital rights are bought by Solar TV and now the film is scheduled to come back on the identical channel. The World Tv Premiere of the film shall be on 25 April 2021 at 12 PM on Solar TV. So, set your tv display screen on Solar TV to benefit from the movie on time. Keep tuned with us for additional updates.