Watch Kumkum Bhagya Today’s Episode 6th April 2021 Update: Pragya Tries To Stop The Wedding

Watch Kumkum Bhagya Today's Episode 6th April 2021 Update: Pragya Tries To Stop The Wedding



In your favourite daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya’s latest episode you will watch Pandit Ji makes Aalia understand that the alliance ought not to happen today because the Mandap had been destroyed. He also says that this wedding won’t last more than one month, on this Tanu replies that not just one month this marriage will last forever and I will prove you wrong. As per the latest teaser of the show, there will be more interesting twists and drama tonight, because Gayatri is about to expose. So, stick around to know everything that is going to happen in the show today.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya Today's Episode 6th April 2021 Update: Pragya Tries To Stop The WeddingAs you all know that the makers are churning out to make their audience stick to the screen at the time of the show. As you all must be in the swim that Pandit Ji says that we can’t go further because this wedding won’t last than a month on this Aalia refuses Pandit’s statement and says that I don’t care there is nothing like this it is just a myth, and she says complete the further rituals. You will watch Ranbeer meets Pragya and says that we have to stop Tanu and Abhi’s wedding then both of them go to the venue where he calls her Pragya aunty instead of Pragya on this everyone gets shocked.

Pragya realizes that Ranbeer has recognized her. When Pragya reaches the wedding venue she says that this wedding can not take place, however, she tries to stop all the rituals but soon Ranbeer comes and both of them start to fight and they ruin the Manap so that wedding can be stopped. Tanu promises that she will prove everyone wrong as she will make the wedding last forever, there Aalia gets angry at Pragya and asks her about her identity and says to lift her veil up.

In the other scene, you will watch Tanu goes to Pallavi’s room to get her make-up, and there Mitali gets her Mangalsutra, in the meantime light comes back. Ranbeer comes again with another idea to stop the marriage, he says Pragya to stop Aalia before she gets Tanu there. In a try to keep Aalia distracted from the plan. The episode ends with this twist and there will be more interesting twists and drama for that you have to watch it on TV at 09:00 PM. Stay tuned to get all the latest written updates.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

