Watch Kurt Bergelman shine with daughter Noor (14) in The Voice Kids: “Happened completely spontaneously” (Ghent)

You will witness heart-warming father-daughter moments tonight in ‘The Voice Kids’ on VTM. Noor Bergelmann, the fourteen-year-old daughter of Bizzy frontman Kurt, tries to convince the jury with her cover of “Eternal Flame.” And daddy is also allowed on stage…

We won’t see Noor performing on TV till tonight, but after that the conversation with the jury is already online. Noor says, “I always used to go to Papa’s shows. “And I was eventually allowed to participate in a bar.” After which the Ghent singer is allowed on stage by a jury. Father and daughter bring together Bizebaaz’s biggest hit ‘Loetsebolekzoetse’, and make the entire studio (including the girls from Metzeur and K3) sing together.

“It happened completely spontaneously,” Kurt says. “If I had known earlier, I might have looked less blown away” (laughs)I definitely didn’t want to hijack the Norwegian moment….