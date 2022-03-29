Watch Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner’s Awkward Run-In

Photo: Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Mariah Carey’s Badass “I don’t know her” Lady Gaga’s incredibly awkward conversation with Caitlyn Jenner just got her 2022 update. It all went downhill at Elton John’s Oscar-viewing party on Sunday, which Gaga attended before making a quick change and heading to the Oscars. The two paths crossed outside the event, and it certainly doesn’t seem like Gaga was particularly pleased to see the Olympian.

In the video, Jenner is seen walking up to Gaga and asking her if she is still in Malibu. When Gaga replied yes, Jenner said, “I haven’t seen you that time…