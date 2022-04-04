Watch latest winners and results online

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Highlights and Results Online: After the exhilarating high of Night 1 of WrestleMania which saw the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin and the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, all eyes were on Night 2 of WWE’s version of the Superbowl. Head of the Table – Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, with the Universal Championship and WWE Championship both at stake.
The undefeated Omos was looking for a challenge at WrestleMania 38, and he got one in the form of Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty was indeed powerful enough to give the Colossus his first singles loss. In another epic encounter, it was Edge who emerged victorious against AJ Styles. However, what was…
