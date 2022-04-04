Watch latest winners and results online

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022, Night 2 Highlights and Results Online: After the exhilarating high of Night 1 of WrestleMania which saw the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin and the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, all eyes were on Night 2 of WWE’s version of the Superbowl. Head of the Table – Roman Reigns beat Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, with the Universal Championship and WWE Championship both at stake.