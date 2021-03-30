Lehja Music Video from BLive Music

Lehja is an Indian Music Video from BLive Music. The Hindi language music video release date is 2 April 2021. It is available on BLive Music official channel to watch online. The music video belongs to the romance-drama genre.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a couple. They fall in love and gets ready for marriage. Will they be able to stay happy together?

Lehja cast has Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Faisal Shaikh. This is a BLive Music Originals Music Video content. It is sung by Abhi Dutt.

Music Video Cast (BLive Music)

  • Faisal Shaikh in Lehja Music Video
    Faisal Shaikh
  • Jannat Zubair Rahmani in Lehja Music Video
    Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Release Date

2 April 2021

Watch Lehja Music Video Online on BLive Music

