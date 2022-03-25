LATEST

Watch-Listen: Follow Razorbacks Against Gonzaga Tonight

Posted on
Watch-Listen: Follow Razorbacks Against Gonzaga Tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – No one expects to beat the Arkansas Gonzaga at the NCAA West regional tonight.

This is the toughest of the four, with all of the top four seeds in each leading up to the first weekend.

Now Razorback gets the No. 1 overall seed in the Bulldogs on CBS at 6 p.m. and fubo.tv With Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the radio on ESPN Arkansas at 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and Central Arkansas, 104.3 at Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 135 and XM 202.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top