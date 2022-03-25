Watch-Listen: Follow Razorbacks Against Gonzaga Tonight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – No one expects to beat the Arkansas Gonzaga at the NCAA West regional tonight.

This is the toughest of the four, with all of the top four seeds in each leading up to the first weekend.

Now Razorback gets the No. 1 overall seed in the Bulldogs on CBS at 6 p.m. and fubo.tv With Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the radio on ESPN Arkansas at 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and Central Arkansas, 104.3 at Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 135 and XM 202.

Game Two of West Region Sweet 16 will feature #2 seed Duke vs. #3 seed Texas Tech.

Kelly L. Cox / USA TODAY SPORTS

• Arkansas…