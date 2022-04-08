WATCH LIVE: Dan Carter leads a 24-hour kickathon for charity

All Blacks and Crusaders legend Dan Carter conducts a 24-hour kickathon in an effort to raise money for children in New Zealand and the Pacific.

visual: RNZ / Clay Wilson

Watch the 24-hour kickathon here:

Returning to Eden Park to launch its dedicated fundraising platform in collaboration with UNICEF, the DC10 Fund, Carter is taking a 24-hour kickathon.

His goal is to hit 1598 kicks between positions in a 24-hour period—matching the first five-figure total in his All Blacks career.

The money raised from the event will be used in UNICEF’s waters.