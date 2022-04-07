WATCH LIVE: The Pre-All Black Dan Carter 24-Hour Kickathon at Eden Park

Dan Carter announces his 24-hour Kick-a-thon in partnership with UNICEF. Video / New Zealand Herald

Dan Carter is on track at Eden Park to surpass his goal of 1598 goals in 24 hours.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the All Black great had successfully kicked 800 goals in 10 hours in his challenge at Eden Park. He missed just 19 attempts for a 98 percent success rate.

With another 14 hours left, he is ready to meet his target.

Clad in a beanie and sweatshirt, Carter still had a cold morning on his face—and was supported by a small band of enthusiastic supporters and music.

“I don’t know what signed myself up to be honest. In theory it was all good, until I drove…