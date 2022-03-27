Watch: Liverpool Legends 1-2 Barcelona Legends | Match Highlights | Rivaldo Winner Gives Barca Victory After Steven Gerrard Opener

The Liverpool legends went down 2-1 against the Barcelona giants at Anfield on Saturday and you can watch highlights of the match here.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush led the Liverpool team managing the Catalan club along with former Chelsea player and Spanish international Albert Ferrer.

A full home at Anfield greeted the players on a scintillating afternoon in the North-West and the supporters present were treated to some of the best play from some of their heroes.

