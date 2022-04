WWE

Logan Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38 and was successful in defeating the legendary Rey Mysterio. Paul teamed up with The Miz to face the father-son duo of Rey and Dominic Mysterio in a tag team match.

Paul followed in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee and Stephen Amell by delivering goods at a celebrity crossover match. The social media superstar enjoyed blessings from fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.