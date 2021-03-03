ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: Love Life and Pakodi Trailer – Gulat

New age films are gaining momentum. Director Jayant Gali brings the story of a young couple – Arun and Riya, who is against marriage and enters a live-in relationship. After being in a relationship for a long period of time, how the couple get connected to each other and how they change their opinion about marriage. Will the couple get married?

How Arun, who has many girlfriends, ended up with Riya. While Arun wants to marry Riya after being in a live-in relationship, Riya stays away from him. The film is made entirely for the youth. The film is going to hit the screens on March 12, 2021.

