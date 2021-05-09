ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Madam Chief Minister Movie (WTP) World Television Premiere On Star Gold

Sunday is here which means many movies are ready for the World Television Premiere for the amusement of the audiences. In this order, the most-awaited and astonishing movie titled “Madam Chief Minister” is ready for the premiere on the television screen. These days due to the lockdown people are currently in their homes and getting bore, to make their lockdown days exciting the makers are come up with many movies. The people are already excited to watch this movie and they are constantly searching for details of the movie. So don’t worry about it, in this article you will get all the necessary information related to this movie.

Madam Chief Minister World Television Premiere

The movie has been already released in the theatres on 22 January 2021 and now it’s ready to win the hearts of television spectators. The movie is in the direction of Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The music of the film was composed by Mangesh Dhakde and the lyrics are written by Dushyant. The Star Cast of the movie.

Madam Chief Minister Cast

  • Richa Chadda played the main role in the film as Tara Roopram
  • Manav Kaul played the role of Danish Khan
  • Akshay Oberoi played the role of Indramani Tripathi
  • Saurabh Shukla played the role of Master Surajbhan
  • Subhrajyoti Barat played the role of Arvind Singh and many prominent actors are part of this movie.

Storyline Of Madam Chief Minister

The movie is based on a political drama and Richa Chadda is playing the main role in this film and the story revolves around her. A woman charts a traitorous path when she finally decides to be a part of politics and take her steps in it and become the Chief minister. However, she faced many problems in this political journey but her biggest challenge is to handle her responsibility. How she tackles these situations and full fill her all responsibilities is really interesting to watch and to know the further story the viewers need to watch the movie.

Premiere Date and Reviews

The WTP of the movie is on Sunday 9th May 2021 and it is telecasting on Star Gold. The audiences are already eagerly waiting to watch Richa on the television screens. Richa already created a separate fan base with her acting skills and the several roles they played in many movies. The movie receives mixed responses from the side of critics as well as the viewers and now the makers have high expectations with its WTP. So readers watch this movie on your Tv screens and do not forget to share your reviews with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

66
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
19
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
17
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top