Watch Mafia (Hindi Dubbed) Movie World Television Premiere Check Channel Name Time Details

Watch Mafia (Hindi Dubbed) Movie World Television Premiere

Mafia Movie World Television Premiere

One more world television premiere is coming on the TV screen we would like to tell you on Zee Cinemas we are going to see world television premiere of Mafia movie. It is a crime and thriller movie which will be premiered at Zee Cinema on the 11th of April in 2021. The fans of this movie are eagerly waiting for this and they are continuously searching on Google about Mafia release date cast and plot the timing of Mafia WTP. So let’s move forward to explore the details related to this movie

Mafia Movie World Television Premiere

As per the official confirmation, this world television premiere will be telecast at Zee Cinema on 9th of April at 9:00 p.m. In the evening you can enjoy this movie on the TV screen as many fans were waiting for this. The movie is extremely good that shows a very genuine story. The cast members who played the lead roles in the movie are very amazing and brilliant. The name of the lead character of the movie is Arun Vijay who did extremely well in the character that he played in the movie. The total box office collection of Mafia is Rs 3.5 crores. On the other hand, other personalities who appeared in the movie also did very well in the movie.

The plot of the Mafia movie resolve around 6 college friends who meet one another after a long time a gap of 5 years and face some critical situation. This movie is full of suspense and thriller where we will see a reunion party as this movie has been already telecast on Zee 5 and it got an amazing response from the audience again this time makers are expecting to get the same response. The audience who already watched the movie knows about it. Those people who did not watch it are waiting to watch it tomorrow at Zee Cinema.

Talking about the cast of the Mafia movie then it considers some amazing actors and actresses who will hit you for six with their acting skills as they are brilliant actors and performed in a number of movies and series in their past. The movie is a very good option to watch and everyone is just waiting to watch it. Mafia World Television Premiere will be going to held on 11th April 2021 at 9 PM at Zee Cinema. If you still have not watched the movie then don’t miss the chance tomorrow. So, stay tuned with us to know more information related to the movies.

