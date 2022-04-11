Watch Man City 2-2 Liverpool Highlights: Premier League Classic

The Premier League title race is very close to call after Manchester City and Liverpool played one of the best games of the season on Sunday.

It ended 2–2 and left City still only one point ahead, but with a low goal difference, going into the final seven appearances of the season.

City took a 2-1 lead at half-time after goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, which came from either side of the Diogo Jota equalizer.

It was the first time Liverpool had lost half-time in the EPL this season and they were not long behind.

Sadio Mane equalized again in the first minute of the second period.

With both teams having a chance to win the game, Riyad Mahrez went close to City twice late.

Mahrez hits the post with a free-kick and then sends a lob…