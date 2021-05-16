Watch Marathi Movies Online on Planet Marathi

Marathi Movies: Planet Marathi OTT is the new video streaming platform where you can stream all the latest Marathi movies online. Akshay Bardapurakar is the founder of Planet Marathi OTT. This Marathi digital platform was started in 2017 in partnership with Twitter India. Planet Marathi bankrolled its first film AB Aani CD on Amazon Prime Video which featured Amitabh Bachan. This digital platform also announced the next two giant projects Goshta Eka Paithanichi which is written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode followed by Vishwas Patil’s Novel “Chandramukhi.”