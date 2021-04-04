Watch Marvel Studios Black Widow Trailer Released Hd Video Starring Scarlett Johansson

The outstanding Marvel Studios released the Black Widow trailer which was eagerly awaited by many fans. After the Avengers series, it is the next most popular Film by Marvel Studios. As you know, Marvel Studios always brings news and unexpected concept in their movies. The Hollywood king Marvel Studios is all set to release the movie very soon. Here is the complete about when the Black Widow will be available in your nearby Cinema Houses. Let’s explore all the facts and information which include the release date, plot, cast, and trailer of Black widow.

According to the confirmation, Black Widow will be premiere in theaters on July 9, 2021, because there is still some risk due to the rising of Covid cases. But to bump the excitement level Marvel Studios shared the new trailer on their Twitter handle.

As we can see the excitement of the audience on the social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, and more. So the trailer has got a number of likes and comments, in the comment section, many people have commented that they are eager to know its release date.

The two-minute trailer caught the attention of an audience. It is pretty interesting to watch the trailer complete the huge number of views in just a few hours. The Cate Shortland directorial Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov and the Red Guardian. Earlier this year, Bob Chapek who is the CEO of Disney, revealed that the movie will be released in theatres despite many other films moving to streaming platforms.

Black Story is not yet revealed and we also don’t want to destroy your excitement about this marvelous action film. So far, the official story of Black Widow is yet to be revealed by makers and possibly it will come nearly release of the film. Black Widow will be released on July 6, 2021 in Theatres. So, be ready for the extremely thriller action film and do not forget Black Widow waiting for you.