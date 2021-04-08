Watch McIlroy hit own dad with shot as he gets Masters off to disastrous start

Rory McIlroy is having a torrid time at the moment, and not even his own father can escape his errant golf shots.

The Northern Irishman has had a disastrous opening round at The Masters, currently sitting four over par thru 15 holes.

McIlroys troubles continued on the first day at Augusta

The golf icon’s quest to complete a grand slam of majors is already looking bleak and he needs to turns things round sharpish if he wants to make the cut.

Incredibly, McIlroy even hit his OWN FATHER with one of his shots during his first round at Augusta.

Gerry McIlroy was walking towards the par-four green, hopeful of watching his son make a birdie after back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth.

However, as Rory tried to hook his approach around a tree, he instead sliced it and despite shouting “fore!”, striking his father straight on the calf.

You can watch the incident, below….

McIlroy was already two over par when he pushed his approach to the seventh hole to the right of the green, where it bounced and caught his father on the back of the leg.

The former world number one had at least shouted the traditional warning of “Fore” and Gerry was able to see the funny side, joking with reporters: “I should ask for an autographed glove.”

McIlroy was unable to save par on the seventh and, after carding his first birdie of the day on the par-five eighth, three-putted the next to reach the turn in three over par.

The 31-year-old needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam but has struggled for form recently and has started consulting coach Pete Cowen on a formal basis.

McIlroy’s last major title came in the 2014 US PGA Championship and he is without a win of any description since November 2019.