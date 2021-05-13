Watch ME vs MRS Live Score Playing 11 Prediction St Lucia T10 League Micoud Eagles vs Mon Repos Stars Toss







Hello, all the cricket enthusiasts, one of the most compelling cricket league St Lucia T10 Blast is all on its way to conclude. The league a few whiles away to execute its final matches. This is the first semi-final of the league. Well, the league is going to complete its 27th match wherein Micoud Eagles is arriving in a contest against Mon Repos Stars. Well, this the second last regular face-off of the league. Get the complete details of the upcoming match including ME vs MRS Live Score.

There is no doubt that the ongoing season of the St Lucia T10 league has gained rapid fame and that’s too in a short time. All the jaw-dropping matches along with highly experienced players have done well so far in the league. On one side the audience is keen for the final match of the league, but on another hand, they are also disappointed that one of the favourite cricket tournament is going to conclude soon. While moving back to the match, as always Daren Sammy National Stadium of St Lucia will witness both the innings. The first inning of the league will start at 9 PM today on 13 March 2021, Thursday.

ME vs MRS Score

League: St Lucia T10 Blast 2021

Teams: ME vs MRS

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, Gros Islet.

Date & Day: 13 March 2021, Thursday

Timings: 9 PM

Well, the table topper has recently got defeated its first match of the league. Before this match, the team was seeing the title as unbeatable. But the team is still in the first position. The team played a total of seven matches so far in the league wherein it dominated six of them and lost in its previous match against Central Castries by 4 wickets. Now, the team is quite furious as its winning streak broke and its current opponent will face the fierce of the Micoud Eagles.

Micoud Eagles Playing XI: D Sammy (C), M Wells, S Charles (WK), G Serieux, M Sammy, K Jules, W Felix, L Sammy, M Charles, DS Jr, T Edward.

On another hand, Mon Repos Stars is sitting in 5th place. The team is criticising for its tedious performance. It is one of the lack-lustre team that failed to maintain well on the scoreboard. The team arrived in a total of 4 matches wherein it only got succeed in one match. Now, it seems that it is going for another tough competition.

Mon Repos Stars Playing XI: K Augustin (C), C Charles, R Desmond, S Emmanuel (WK), C Emmanuel, S Descartes, K Gaston, J Desmond, H Charles, D Henry, Henry.

Well, Micoud Eagles are most likely to win its first semi-final against Mon Repos Stars. It will be a tough one for Mon Repos Stars. The playing lineup can be changed by the officials before the match will get started. Get all the details of ME vs MRS Live Score here at Social Telecast.