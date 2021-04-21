ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Mirchi Masala Tamil Dubbed (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Thirai

Avatar
By
Posted on
Watch Mirchi Masala Tamil Dubbed (WTP) World Television Premiere On Zee Thirai

One other much-awaited and anticipating film is scheduled for its Tv Premiere. For all of the film lovers, the Zee Thirai Television channel is developing with a Telugu film “Mirchi” within the Tamil Dub model. Zee Thirai is likely one of the most outstanding and entertaining channels which is especially recognized for introducing Tamil motion pictures. The channel welcomes new and sensible motion pictures TMT to entertain the viewers. This time, the Tamil dub model film titled “Mirchi Masala” is all set for its Tv Premiere on Zee Thirai at 3:30 PM. Earlier, the film was launched within the Telugu language on February 08, 2013, and obtained an immense response from the viewers.

Mirchi Masala In Tamil Dubbed World Tv Premiere

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and produced with V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati within the affiliation and partnership with UV Creations. The cinematography and enhancing are dealt with by Madhi and Kotagiri Venkateswara respectively. The music consists by Devi Sri Prasad. The film starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Richa Gangopadhyay, and lots of extra are going to look within the supporting roles within the movie. The actors who might be seen within the film are very proficient and skilled who’ve labored in lots of movies.

Star Forged of “Mirchi Masala”

  • Anushka Shetty
  • Prabhas
  • Nadhiya
  • Sathyara as Deva
  • Richa gangopadhyay

If we discuss concerning the plot then the film revolves round Jai and Vennata. Within the film, Vennata begins loving that boy who helps her to happen of their members of the family’ hearts along with her good conduct and work. After a while, she learns that boy belongs to her household’s rivals. It is going to be fascinating to see what is going to occur subsequent and the way they might capable of full their love story. The story of the film may be very fascinating which can entertain the netizens very a lot.

The film has collected 80 crores on the field workplace. The viewers favored the film very a lot and gave optimistic feedback to the film. The actors have gotten appreciation from the viewers for his or her distinctive work within the film. The film managed to obtain many awards for this film. The film has gained six states Nandini Awards For various classes similar to Finest Function, the Finest first movie of director, and many others. The makers are very excited concerning the Tv Premiere of the film within the Tamil language. The film will hit your tv display on April 21, 2021, at 03:30 PM on Zee Thirai. Keep tuned with us for extra fascinating updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
40
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
38
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
35
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top