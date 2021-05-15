Watch Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Episode on Star Vijay TV

WATCH MIRCHI MUSIC AWARDS SHOW ON STAR VIJAY TV

Enjoy Enjaami song wins the title of Viral song of the decade (Tamil). Lyricist Thamarai wins the award for the year 2021. Actor Sivakarthikeyan won the Entertainer of the decade.

The show was hosted by VJ Archana and Makapa Anand.

MIRCHI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST

The complete winners list of Tamil Mirchi Music Awards 2021 will be updated soon. Here are the category list,

Song Of The Decade

Album Of The Decade

Male Vocalist Of The Decade

Female Vocalist Of The Decade

Music Composer Of The Decade

Listener’s Choice – Album Of The Decade

Listener’s Choice- Song Of The Decade

Outstanding Contribution To Hindi Film Music

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mirchi Trendsetter Of The Year

Mirchi Social Media Star

Mirchi Make It Hot

Background Score Of The Decade

Lyricist Of The Decade

Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Details

Show Name: Mirchi Music Awards

Genre: Award Show

Host: VJ Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand

Channel: Star Vijay TV

Streaming Digital Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Timings: 05:00 PM

Release Date: May 15, 2021

Language: Tamil