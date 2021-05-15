Watch Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Episode on Star Vijay TV

Watch Mirchi Music Awards (2021) Full Episode Online: The most awaited award show “Mirchi Music Award” is all set to telecast on Star Vijay TV. The show will have all the happening music directors of the Kollywood industry. You can also see many celebrities and tv stars visiting Mirchi Music Awards 2021 show. Some of them are Actor turned politician (MNM) Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, KS Ravikumar, Mano, Antony Dasan, Anirudh, Regina caasandra, Lydian nadaswaram, Sivaangi, KPY Bala, Enjoy Enjaami Dhee and Arivu, and more. Watch Mirchi Music awards show full episode on 15 May 2021 at 5 PM.
Enjoy Enjaami song wins the title of Viral song of the decade (Tamil). Lyricist Thamarai wins the award for the year 2021. Actor Sivakarthikeyan won the Entertainer of the decade.
The show was hosted by VJ Archana and Makapa Anand.
MIRCHI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST
The complete winners list of Tamil Mirchi Music Awards 2021 will be updated soon. Here are the category list,
- Song Of The Decade
- Album Of The Decade
- Male Vocalist Of The Decade
- Female Vocalist Of The Decade
- Music Composer Of The Decade
- Listener’s Choice – Album Of The Decade
- Listener’s Choice- Song Of The Decade
- Outstanding Contribution To Hindi Film Music
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Mirchi Trendsetter Of The Year
- Mirchi Social Media Star
- Mirchi Make It Hot
- Background Score Of The Decade
- Lyricist Of The Decade
Watch all the latest promo videos of Star vijay TV Mirchi Music awards show,
Mirchi Music Awards 2021 Full Details
Show Name: Mirchi Music Awards
Genre: Award Show
Host: VJ Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand
Channel: Star Vijay TV
Streaming Digital Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Timings: 05:00 PM
Release Date: May 15, 2021
Language: Tamil