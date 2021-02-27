Watch movie leaks online on tamiltrackers for free download

Nithin starrer The investigation The latest Telugu film has leaked online on Tamilrockers for free download. The film hit the screens on 26 February 2021. It is one of the most awaited films, directed by Chandrashekhar Yeleti. The film stars Nitin as Aditya, a chess champion who is in the queue of death. Check also stars an eyelid girl Priya Prakash Varrier And Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Disclaimer: In this digital age, the online threat is increasing day by day. Therefore, we request our readers to watch movies only in theaters and any official media services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more. Do not endorse or use pirated websites like Tamirockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Madrasrockers, filmywap, khatrimaza, Jio rockers To stream or download movies online.

The check movie was leaked on many torrent websites such as Tamiltracers, MovieRulz, Telegram, Geo Rockers and many more. The Czech movie download link was spread online and many users were using VPNs to save the pirated version of the film.

The makers had filed a case against the piracy websites for taking strict action. The sites are banned by the government every time. But they take a new domain and upload pirated versions of the films.

Check full movie details

Title: The investigation

Release Date: 26 February 2021

Style: Thriller

Language: Hindi: Telugu

Director: Chandra Shekhar Yeleti

cast: Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier

Movie Quality: DVDRip, HDRip, WEBRip, BDRip, BRRip

Movie Size: 700 MB – 5 GB

Stay together Newsbugz.com for more information Entertaining news.