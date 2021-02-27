ENTERTAINMENT

Watch movie leaks online on tamiltrackers for free download

Nithin starrer The investigation The latest Telugu film has leaked online on Tamilrockers for free download. The film hit the screens on 26 February 2021. It is one of the most awaited films, directed by Chandrashekhar Yeleti. The film stars Nitin as Aditya, a chess champion who is in the queue of death. Check also stars an eyelid girl Priya Prakash Varrier And Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: In this digital age, the online threat is increasing day by day. Therefore, we request our readers to watch movies only in theaters and any official media services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 and more. Do not endorse or use pirated websites like Tamirockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Madrasrockers, filmywap, khatrimaza, Jio rockers To stream or download movies online.

The check movie was leaked on many torrent websites such as Tamiltracers, MovieRulz, Telegram, Geo Rockers and many more. The Czech movie download link was spread online and many users were using VPNs to save the pirated version of the film.

The makers had filed a case against the piracy websites for taking strict action. The sites are banned by the government every time. But they take a new domain and upload pirated versions of the films.

Check full movie details

Title: The investigation
Release Date: 26 February 2021
Style: Thriller
Language: Hindi: Telugu
Director: Chandra Shekhar Yeleti
cast: Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier
Movie Quality: DVDRip, HDRip, WEBRip, BDRip, BRRip
Movie Size: 700 MB – 5 GB

