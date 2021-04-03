Watch Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Iwasa Boxing Fight Livestream Free TV – Film Daily

How To watch online Iwasa vs Akhmadaliev Live Stream PPV Boxing Free Reddit Akhmadaliev vs Iwasa Live Stream Online PPV Boxing Free Reddit Ryosuke Iwasa vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Live Stream – Official Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ryosuke Iwasa: Live stream info, start time, how to watch Matchroom’s Uzbekistan card on DAZN. A Major Show coming to Uzbekistan on Saturday.

A major boxing fight comes to Uzbekistan on Saturday as unified super featherweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev puts his IBF and WBA (Super) belts on the line against Ryosuke Iwasa at the Humo Arena. Akhmadaliev makes his inaugural title defense and steps through the ropes for the first time since beating Daniel Roman via split decision back in January 2020. The win snapped a streak of four .

Stepping into enemy territory is Iwasa. After fighting primarily in his native Japan, Iwasa’s last two outings have come in the United States, with victories over Cesar Juarez and Marlon Tapales, respectively. Like Akhmadaliev, Iwasa is also returning from a significant layoff when he stopped Tapales in the 11th-round in December 2019. Can Akhmadaliev continue his dominance and remain undefeated or does Iwasa storm right in and ruin the homecoming party?

Here’s the information on how to watch Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ryosuke Iwasa.

The April 3 card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. You can sign up for a subscription here for as little as just £1.99 per month, depending on your location. If you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store.



“If everything goes well tomorrow night, I will not avoid anybody, I want all the belts. I’m blessed to be a World Champion, now defending my belts at home is the next goal for me.



“I’m looking forward to showcasing myself which is important to my countrymen, family, and friends. I look forward to bringing the attention of the boxing world to Uzbekistan.”



In the evening’s chief support bout, Super-Lightweight star Shakhram Giyasov (10-0, 8 KOs) returns home for his first pro fight in his homeland. With over a million Instagram followers and massive popularity in his home country, ‘Wonderboy’ rose to fame after winning silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, adding to his gold medals at the World and Asian Championships at Welterweight.



Since signing promotional terms with Eddie Hearn in April 2019, the 27-year-old sensation has displayed his destructive power with big knockout wins over Colombian former World Champion Darleys Perez and Wiston Campos in his last fight – and tomorrow night he defends his WBA International Super-Lightweight title against Mexico’s Patricio Lopez Moreno (28-4 20 KOs).



Rising Super-Welterweight star Israil Madrimov (6-0, 5 KOs) has made an electric start to life in the paid ranks, leaving his decorated amateur career behind and winning a title in his first pro outing in November 2018 to signal his intentions.

‘The Dream’ defeated Eric Walker in a final eliminator for the WBA World title in the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma last August to stay on track to beat his ‘brother’ Akhmadaliev’s record of unifying his division before eight fights.



This time he faces the Democratic Republic Of The Congo’s Emmany Kalombo (14-0, 14 KOs), who has won all fourteen of his professional contests inside the distance since turning professional in Kempton Park, South Africa in August 2015.

Some of the best up-and-coming fighters from one of boxing’s emerging powerhouses have the chance to impress; undefeated Heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (7-0, 6 KOs) looks to extend his four-fight KO streak, Flyweight prospect Hasanboy Dusmatov (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Mushin Kizota (11-2 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Light-Flyweight title, Cruiserweight Sanjar Tursanov (2-0, 1 KO) sees action and there are professional debuts for Welterweight Ikboljon Kholdarov and Featherweight Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov.

Though rangy, sharp, and sneakily powerful, Iwasa will have all sorts of trouble keeping Akhmadaliev out of the pocket, where the Uzbek’s speed and heavy hands reign supreme. He could try to recreate Roman’s tactics, throwing his own punches simultaneously with Akhmadaliev’s to punish the latter’s heavy swings, but that demands a level of durability Iwasa doesn’t appear to possess.

This is a very good challenger against a genuinely great champion. Akhmadaliev neutralizes Iwasa’s length with his impeccable movement and tears him apart on the inside for a finish in the middle rounds. Akhmadaliev TKO-7

Lewis Watson (17-5-1)

I really enjoy watching Akhmadaliev fight. He’s well balanced, springs in and out of range with real fluidity and can pack a punch. He’ll need this boxing IQ against Iwasa who is quick to the punch and will enjoy a size advantage over “MJ” – not that Akhmadaliev isn’t used to this from his amateur days. This fight will signal the first time that Akhmadaliev has fought in his native Uzbekistan since turning pro in 2018 and I can’t imagine that this sense of occasion will be lost on the champ. Akhmadaliev should be able to grind his man down in this battle of southpaws. Akhmadaliev TKO-9