Watch My Brilliant Friend Season 3

My Brilliant Friend Season 3 can be streamed on Canvas starting tonight – Wednesday 30 March – at 10PM. Two episodes are shown every Wednesday evening. It is the third part of the HBO film adaptation of the now novel cycle. elena ferrante About the lifelong friendship between two Italian women from their youth in Naples in the 1950s to 2014. Who Runs and Who Lives (Storia di chi fugue e di chi resta) is the third part of that quartet.

My Brilliant Friend Season 3

We are in the early 70’s. Leela (Gaia Giras), 16. married inFromShe has given birth to a son and left her abusive husband. She now works in difficult conditions at a meat factory in Naples. But Leela would not have been Leela if she had not fought back: she rebelled against her master. His friend Elena (Margherita Mazuko) has moved out of town and graduated from university…