Watch: Nabhasi Teaser – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
The award-winning filmmaker Ram Alladi and the producers of Ra’s Metanoia (a film based on the true events of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s life) have again collaborated. He has joined the army for a Sanskrit film. The film is titled as ‘Nabhamasi’. Set with a period of 1000 years ago, the film deals with the rich and surprising history of India. “Nabhasi” is a Sanskrit word meaning “sky” in English.

The story is a man’s journey, over the course of a lifetime, to identify the source of one of his first and most cherished memories. The film is known as a live action romance, one of the most ancient languages ​​of the subcontinent, unique in Sanskrit for writing and performance.

The preproduction work took about 5-6 months and the film is all set to hit the sets on International Women’s Day on 8 March. 75% of the shoot is planned to be shot in the US and the remaining 25% in India. New York-based Indian filmmaker Ram Alladi is promoting Megaphone and this is his third directorial venture.

“Kannada director GV Iyer directed the first Sanskrit film” Adya Shankaracharya “, followed by the” Bhagavadgita “audience, which gave me inspiration for” Nabhamasi “. I learned that more details in Sanskrit for this dedicated soon. Will be announced and the film is planned to be released in 2022. ”says director Ram Alladi.

