Watch Nas Deliver Medley of Hits from the Early 2000s at the 2022 Grammys

Nas gave an overview of his career during the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas with turn-of-the-millennium hits and a recent single.

Returning to the Awards One Year After Winning Best Rap Album for king’s diseaseQueensbridge MC open their set to honor the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album son of god, Performing the singles “I Can” and “Made You Look”. Nas followed that with “One Mic” – Away from the 2001s Stable But released as a single in 2002—before ending his medley with “Rare” from his Grammy-nominated 2021 LP King’s Disease II, “Rapper’s Rapper” performed his medley with a guitarist, bassist and drummer, followed by an orchestra of horns and a pianist. Medley gave both reasons…