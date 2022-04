Nas took the stage to perform several of his hits at the 2022 Grammys. They started with a clip from “I Can” before resuming son of godof “Made You Look” and then “One Mic” Stable Before closing on “rare” from King’s Disease II, his album of 2021, was nominated for Best Rap Album (it lost to Tyler, The Creator earlier this evening). For its full performance, streaming below, the NAS was backed by a full band.