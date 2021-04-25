Watch – Navarrete vs. Diaz Live Stream Online Free From anywhere – Film TMT

Boxing Followers!! WBO featherweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete will make the primary protection of his belt on Saturday, April 24, in opposition to former title challenger Christopher Diaz at Silver Spurs Area in Kissimmee, Fla.

Navarrete vs. Diaz begin time, Easy methods to watch

Date: Saturday, April 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST

Principal occasion: 11:30 p.m. ET/4:30 a.m. BST

Area: Silver Spurs Area in Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+

Watch: On-line Stream

Navarrete vs. Diaz Preview

This Combat mark as Navarrete’s first protection of the featherweight strap that he gained final October through a unanimous determination victory over beforehand undefeated Ruben Villa. Navarrete beforehand made 5 title defenses of the WBO junior featherweight championship all by stoppage in a nine-month span.

“I’m a fighter who likes to face one of the best, and my problem now could be to beat the powerful ‘Pitufo’ Diaz,” Navarrete stated in a press launch assertion.

Added High Rank chairman Bob Arum: “The sensational Emanuel Navarrete needed a formidable opponent for his first featherweight title protection, and Christopher Diaz suits the invoice.”

After shedding to Stevenson by unanimous determination in a world title shot in April 2020, Diaz has defeated Adeilson Dos Santos and Jason Sanchez with a pair of unanimous choices.

“I’ve as soon as once more been given a chance to turn out to be a world champion, however there’s something very completely different this time round. I can’t fail,” Diaz vowed. “I’ll carry that much-needed world title to Puerto Rico.”

The co-main occasion to Navarrete-Diaz will pit undefeated Edgar Berlanga, who’s 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, in opposition to Demond Nicholson in an eight-round matchup.

Navarrete vs. Diaz Full Combat card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz (12 rounds) – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson (8 rounds) – Tremendous Middleweight

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw (10 rounds) – Junior Welterweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz (8 rounds) – Light-weight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (8 rounds) – Featherweight

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton (6 rounds) – Welterweight

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez (4 rounds) – Junior Featherweight

Jaycob Goomez vs. Mobley Villegas (4 rounds) – Junior Light-weight

Navarrete vs. Diaz Bio

Navarrete vs. Diaz document: Who’s the higher fighter?

Title Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz

Boxing Report 32-1-0 (27 KOs) 26-2-0 (16 KOs)

Age 26 -26

Class Featherweight Featherweight

Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Attain 183 cm 163 cm

Peak 185 cm 168 cm

Easy methods to watch Reside broadcast and Stream

The struggle is ready to air on ESPN, however if you happen to can't watch the struggle on TV, you have got the choice to stream through WatchESPN or the ESPN app. However consider — you'll want a cable subscription for this feature.

When you don't have a cable subscription, you may as well watch the bout through ESPN+. You may subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN web site, the place you will get a month-to-month subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 monthly.

Easy methods to Watch Full Combat On ESPN +/ESPN and ESPN 2 PPV

Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz Reside Stream Diaz on ESPN+

Value: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/yr

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz Reside Stream will air on ESPN+ is the official broadcaster of the occasion within the U.S. The subscription prices 6 USD/month. ESPN+ can also be accessible in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

Watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson Reside Stream on ESPN

Value: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

You may tune in to the Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz struggle stay on ESPN. You may watch the stream utilizing varied free trials (AT&T TV Now doesn’t provide a free trial).

Watch Navarrete vs. Diaz Reside Stream boxing highlights on YouTube

